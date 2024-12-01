The Spicy Protein That Turns Canned Beans Into A Worthy Meal

We can think of numerous ways to use canned beans, some as simple as stirring in sauce and seasonings for a delicious side dish. However, you can transform a can of beans into a hearty and flavorful one-pot meal with the addition of spicy, savory chorizo. Chorizo will not only bring a burst of flavor and a delightfully chewy, meaty textural contrast to soft, tender beans, but it'll also provide the protein and fat to complement beans' carbohydrate content for a nutritious one-pot meal.

Chorizo fries up quickly, imparting a flavorful oil to coat cans of drained and rinsed beans. As a ground meat often sold in casing, chorizo and beans are two prepared products that you simply have to open and add to a frying pan or casserole dish. You don't have to worry about dirtying a bunch of dishes. Plus, there are various ways to incorporate chorizo and beans into one cohesive and tasty dish. You can make a soupy chorizo and bean dish with the help of stock or water, a more solid blend of whole beans sauteed with crumbly chorizo, or a casserole that bakes chorizo with beans, liquids, and seasonings into a thicker stew-like consistency. Whichever method you choose, start by sauteing chorizo to break it up into an even layer of ground meat so it'll release its flavorful fats for a well-distributed foundation for a can of beans.

