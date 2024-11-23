The Timing Rule To Remember When Smoking Pork Loin
Pork loin can be cooked in a variety of ways, such as the Japanese dish known as tonkatsu, but smoking it is a very common technique in various other parts of the world, including the U.S. If you aren't a pitmaster, you might need a few tips on how to make smoked pork loin at home. Out of the many factors that go into smoked meat, timing is everything to avoid overcooking pork loin that might end up dry. To prevent this, Tasting Table reached out to Robbie Shoults, celebrity chef, third-generation owner of Bear Creek Smokehouse, and owner of Marshall Mercantile and High Horse 1898 in Marshall, Texas.
"Pork loins are a larger cut of pork and are often confused with tenderloins, usually taking about 45 minutes per pound," he explained. That means you'll need to do some calculations to smoke your pork loin for the right amount of time. For example, a four-pound pork loin should take around three hours, according to Shoults' advice. Remember, all smokers function slightly differently and things like the thickness of the pork and even today's weather can also impact the cooking time.
How to smoke pork loin for the right amount of time — and when it's ready to eat
There are many methods for smoking pork loin, but it should be preheated to 225 degrees Fahrenheit. When the smoker is ready, place the pork loin inside and close it quickly to avoid losing much heat. Be patient, because the meat will take some time, as Robbie Shoults' advised; the juicy, tender, and flavorful pork will be worth the wait. The internal temperature of the pork should be around 145 degrees Fahrenheit when it's ready. If you can't easily check the internal temperature, the juices should run clear and the meat should be mostly pink with a slightly pink center when it's ready.
In addition to the timing for pork loin, there are many other tips you need when cooking with a smoker at home. Make sure to regulate the smoker's temperature while the pork is cooking, because if the chilly weather impacts the temperature or if the coals or pellets don't hold heat, the cooking time will increase. Putting an ice-cold pork loin might also cause the temperature to drop, so bring it to room temperature before it goes into the smoker. Using the vent on top of the smoker is another way to ensure the pork loin is cooking properly. And if there are leftovers, shred them apart and make good use of them — our smoked pork tacos recipe is a good place to start.