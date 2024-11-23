The Timing Rule To Remember When Smoking Pork Loin

There are many methods for smoking pork loin, but it should be preheated to 225 degrees Fahrenheit. When the smoker is ready, place the pork loin inside and close it quickly to avoid losing much heat. Be patient, because the meat will take some time, as Robbie Shoults' advised; the juicy, tender, and flavorful pork will be worth the wait. The internal temperature of the pork should be around 145 degrees Fahrenheit when it's ready. If you can't easily check the internal temperature, the juices should run clear and the meat should be mostly pink with a slightly pink center when it's ready.

In addition to the timing for pork loin, there are many other tips you need when cooking with a smoker at home. Make sure to regulate the smoker's temperature while the pork is cooking, because if the chilly weather impacts the temperature or if the coals or pellets don't hold heat, the cooking time will increase. Putting an ice-cold pork loin might also cause the temperature to drop, so bring it to room temperature before it goes into the smoker. Using the vent on top of the smoker is another way to ensure the pork loin is cooking properly. And if there are leftovers, shred them apart and make good use of them — our smoked pork tacos recipe is a good place to start.