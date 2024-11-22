The Secret To Transforming Cherries Into A Luxurious Dessert Is In Your Liquor Cabinet

A bowl of fresh cherries is one of the true joys of the season, whether you eat them with ice cream, in a fruit salad, or straight off the stem. For a more versatile way to enjoy them, soaking your cherries in alcohol will reward you with a decadent treat that can be added to cocktails, desserts, or eaten as a snack.

The trick to really elevating your desserts is to be deliberate with the alcohol you use for spiking your cherries. While brandy is a traditional choice, the truth is that any alcohol will work, leaving you room to play with flavors that will complement your sweet treats.

Try making spiked cherries with bourbon when you want to bring out caramel and vanilla, amaretto for that classic almond and cherry combination, or fireball whisky to infuse your cherries with warm cinnamon notes. You can also double down on the cherry flavor by soaking your cherries in kirsch (cherry brandy), which would be a perfect addition to this Black Forest trifle recipe.