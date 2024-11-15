The Company Behind Starbucks' New Delivery Option

If you love getting your favorite Starbucks drink hand-delivered to your door in the easiest way possible, Starbucks' new delivery partnership just knocked down a major barrier. If none of the coffee chain's 16,000-plus stores are quite close enough to you, or if you are just too busy to swing by, getting your drink pick-me-up delivered can be a nice treat. But Starbucks' previous system was a little scattershot.

The company started offering delivery for the first time in 2018 through Uber Eats, and has expanded to also use DoorDash and GrubHub, but that option was previously only available through those companies' respective apps. Well, Starbucks clearly has a favorite among those three, because starting in November 2024, it has partnered with DoorDash for a new delivery system that is now available in the Starbucks app itself.

Prior to this partnership, order-ahead services at Starbucks were limited to pick-up, but now customers can toggle between that and a new delivery option, powered by DoorDash's platform. Those who prefer DoorDash will still be able to use its app as well, although it's unclear as of now whether third party ordering through GrubHub and Uber Eats will still be supported. And while this is a big upgrade for users of the Starbucks app, the company does say in its press release that delivery will be limited to "participating stores" in the U.S. and Canada, so your local shop may not be in on the delivery game just yet.

