Why Is It Safe To Use Raw Eggs In Cocktails?

If you're wondering whether it's safe to use raw eggs in cocktails, the simple answer to this question is that, unfortunately, drinking raw egg whites is not entirely safe. Ingesting them does come with inherent risks, but so does eating other delicious raw things like sushi, beef tartare, and some kinds of meringue. Some may hypothesize that the alcohol or acid from citrus ingredients in a cocktail would kill any harmful bacteria from a raw egg white. But, while acid and alcohol might technically be capable of this, it would require high concentrations of either and a lot more time than what it takes to mix a drink. However, as long as food safety practices are being properly executed, the likelihood of getting ill from a raw egg white in your cocktail is very low. As with most things, you'll want to start by choosing the highest quality eggs you can find.

The safest way to consume raw eggs is to use the pasteurized variety that have been heated in a warm bath to kill potential bacteria. Ensure they are as fresh as possible and being stored at the proper temperature of 40 degrees Fahrenheit. It should be noted that pregnant people, children, those over the age of 65, and those with weakened immune systems are at a higher risk of getting sick from things like exposure to salmonella via raw egg.