Here's How To Fix Horribly Soggy Thanksgiving Stuffing

Stuffing is a Thanksgiving spread staple that has come to encompass a diverse array of recipes. A common complaint with any stuffing recipe is that it's overly dry — a problem that you can retroactively correct with a few tablespoons of broth or melted butter. But what if you bring too much moisture to your stuffing? Tasting Table consulted Bryan Ogen, executive chef at Bourbon Steak New York, to help you fix horribly soggy Thanksgiving stuffing.

"Most of the time, your ratio is off. If you're adding too much liquid to your bread crumbs, you can try drying it out in a low temperature oven for minor errors. If your stuffing is very wet, add more bread crumbs, and you will have to adjust the seasoning too," Ogen explained.

Since stuffing uses bread crumbs or chunks as the binder for other wet ingredients, the ratio should entail a larger proportion of bread. We recommend a two-to-one ratio of bread to all other ingredients to ensure the perfect texture for your stuffing. For an overly moist stuffing, a 200 degrees Fahrenheit oven should slowly evaporate a surplus of liquid — just be sure that the stuffing isn't covered with foil so that the moisture can escape. Adding more bread crumbs to soak up a soupy stuffing will also reinvigorate its texture with much needed chew along with the crispy toasted bits on top. You can also throw extra bread chunks and proportionately more seasonings into the stuffing mixture, stirring to combine with a spoon or this Ayiaren wooden spatula.

