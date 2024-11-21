The Meat Swap That Gives Beef Bourguignon Even More Rich Flavors

When cold weather strikes, foodies start turning their attention toward hearty stews — and for centuries, classic beef bourguignon has fit the bill. If you've never made it before, beef bourguignon is a traditional French stew in a red wine sauce. It packs double meat with chunks of tender beef and crispy bacon, bulked up by pearl onions, cremini mushrooms, carrots, and thyme. To give this longtime favorite an updated facelift, swap bacon out and use other cured pork like pancetta or guanciale for a richer, more complex flavor profile. You might recognize pancetta from classic pasta dishes like pasta e fagioli and guanciale from pasta alla gricia. But, these flavorful cuts are far from one-trick ingredients, and they belong in more than just your pasta dishes.

Pancetta is salt-cured pork belly. It comes from the same part of the pig as bacon, but where bacon is crispy and smoky, pancetta is not smoked — instead featuring a deep, strong, pork-forward flavor. That ultra-savory profile is complemented by a hefty level of saltiness, which means home cooks have less work to do when seasoning a finished dish that incorporates the ingredient. Similarly, guanciale is cured, spiced, dried pork jowl that's made via the same process as pancetta, but from a fattier cut of meat, which can perform especially well for rendering the beef chunks and veggies in your bourguignon.