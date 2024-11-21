The Wardrobe Policy Texas Roadhouse Employees Have To Follow
Texas Roadhouse, the popular casual-dining restaurant chain known for its hand-cut steaks, freshly-baked yeast rolls (arguably its best menu item), and high-spirited atmosphere, has achieved its success by following a strict formula. Customers know that when they walk into a Texas Roadhouse restaurant, they will receive friendly service and enjoy hearty, Texas-style cooking. There will be a custom mural on the wall. Beer will be served at exactly 36 degrees Fahrenheit, and your server will smile cheerfully.
Texas Roadhouse employees, also known as "Roadies," are a huge part of this success story, which is why every Texas Roadhouse staffer must follow a dress code. Roadies must wear an approved Texas Roadhouse shirt, and that shirt must be clean and unwrinkled. Employees' shirts must always be tucked in. Management provides new hires with shirts (usually two), with the number of shirts issued depending on the restaurant.
Roadies must also wear clean, unripped jeans (no holes allowed), a black or brown belt, and black, nonskid shoes. Servers wear aprons, which are provided by management, and all employees wear name tags.
Texas Roadhouse employees follow strict appearance policies
Texas Roadhouse staffers are expected to be clean and well-groomed. Visible tattoos must be covered. Face piercings are also not permitted, although, at some Texas Roadhouse locations, employees can wear clear studs. Pierced ears are fine, although specific earring requirements vary from location to location. The tattoo and piercings policy, however, appears to be unpopular with some Texas Roadhouse employees. In 2021, an employee who does not have tattoos started a Change.org petition to convince senior managers to allow visible tattoos and piercings. Although nail polish is permitted, garish makeup is not. Servers are allowed to have acrylic nails.
Roadies must also follow rules pertaining to hairstyle and hair color. "Natural" hair colors are permitted, but colors like teal, purple, and pink are not. Hair must be worn off the shoulders, which means long hair must be pulled up in a ponytail, bun, or similar hairstyle. Back-of-house employees wear hats or hair nets, depending on managers' policies, and front-of-house employees can usually wear hats if they wish (again, according to management's rules).
Establishing a clear, easy-to-follow uniform policy is part of creating an outstanding restaurant brand. Texas Roadhouse's casual, comfortable, yet sharp-looking uniforms are part of that blueprint for success.