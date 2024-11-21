The Wardrobe Policy Texas Roadhouse Employees Have To Follow

Texas Roadhouse, the popular casual-dining restaurant chain known for its hand-cut steaks, freshly-baked yeast rolls (arguably its best menu item), and high-spirited atmosphere, has achieved its success by following a strict formula. Customers know that when they walk into a Texas Roadhouse restaurant, they will receive friendly service and enjoy hearty, Texas-style cooking. There will be a custom mural on the wall. Beer will be served at exactly 36 degrees Fahrenheit, and your server will smile cheerfully.

Texas Roadhouse employees, also known as "Roadies," are a huge part of this success story, which is why every Texas Roadhouse staffer must follow a dress code. Roadies must wear an approved Texas Roadhouse shirt, and that shirt must be clean and unwrinkled. Employees' shirts must always be tucked in. Management provides new hires with shirts (usually two), with the number of shirts issued depending on the restaurant.

Roadies must also wear clean, unripped jeans (no holes allowed), a black or brown belt, and black, nonskid shoes. Servers wear aprons, which are provided by management, and all employees wear name tags.