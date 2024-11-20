The Frozen Vegetable Jet Tila Wishes We Would Eat Less
You know how we're always telling children (and ourselves) to eat more vegetables? We're sure celebrity chefs won't disagree with us here, but there is a frozen vegetable that chef Jet Tila wishes we would eat less of: frozen spinach. Tila told Food & Wine, "I know we eat a lot of frozen spinach, but they are their own food group. Most frozen leafy vegetables lose all their texture and vibrancy when frozen."
When defrosted, frozen spinach also becomes wilted, mushy, and limp, so we agree with Tila here. So, instead of buying frozen spinach or freezing fresh spinach, what are some of the best ways to keep spinach fresh? It turns out, it's better to keep your fresh spinach refrigerated, utilizing the crisper drawers. Keeping them in air-tight containers works too. When stored in the fridge, fresh spinach will remain fresh for about 10 days.
If you'd like your spinach to last longer than that, then we recommend you blanch the leafy veggie first. Now, it is also possible to keep spinach on the counter, away from direct sunlight and moisture, but again, your best bet is to get those plants refrigerated.
Use frozen spinach in dishes where aesthetics and texture don't matter
But let's say you have a bag of frozen spinach at home. Is it a lost cause? Fret not, for there are at least 14 creative uses for frozen spinach, including incorporating blending the thawed leafy greens into a verdant and healthy smoothie that will be packed full of fiber. Using frozen spinach in recipes where its aesthetics and texture don't matter as much is best. For example, you can also blend the spinach into a pesto sauce, or use it to make chip dips or quiches. You can even bake it into bread or mix it into your veggie soups and stews. However you use it, just be sure to remember this quick prep step to get the most out of frozen spinach — remove any extra moisture first after the vegetable defrosts.
While Tila feels we should use and eat frozen spinach less, there are veggies that do well frozen. They tend to be non-leafy with a shell or fibrous skin, like edamame, peas, green beans, and corn. Additionally, sometimes, frozen vegetables can be more nutritious than fresh ones, especially when flash frozen, directly after being plucked off the farm.