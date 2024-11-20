The Frozen Vegetable Jet Tila Wishes We Would Eat Less

You know how we're always telling children (and ourselves) to eat more vegetables? We're sure celebrity chefs won't disagree with us here, but there is a frozen vegetable that chef Jet Tila wishes we would eat less of: frozen spinach. Tila told Food & Wine, "I know we eat a lot of frozen spinach, but they are their own food group. Most frozen leafy vegetables lose all their texture and vibrancy when frozen."

When defrosted, frozen spinach also becomes wilted, mushy, and limp, so we agree with Tila here. So, instead of buying frozen spinach or freezing fresh spinach, what are some of the best ways to keep spinach fresh? It turns out, it's better to keep your fresh spinach refrigerated, utilizing the crisper drawers. Keeping them in air-tight containers works too. When stored in the fridge, fresh spinach will remain fresh for about 10 days.

If you'd like your spinach to last longer than that, then we recommend you blanch the leafy veggie first. Now, it is also possible to keep spinach on the counter, away from direct sunlight and moisture, but again, your best bet is to get those plants refrigerated.

