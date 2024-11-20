Can You Add Frozen Bamboo Shoots To Hot And Sour Soup?
While we know hot and sour soup originated in China, over the years, this comfy dish has become synonymous with American Chinese cuisine. What makes it a timeless staple are its delicious flavors and multitude of ingredients, including bamboo shoots. While this plant is commonly canned, you can also find younger bamboo shoots in the frozen aisles of Asian supermarkets. But can you add frozen bamboo shoots to hot and sour soup when making it at home?
The answer is yes; however, there are layers to this answer. First, it can be dangerous to eat raw, fresh bamboo shoots, so even if you purchase the frozen type, note that they are usually processed or semi-cooked already. Second, it is best to thaw the frozen bamboo shoots first. One way to do this is to leave the bag in the refrigerator and let them thaw overnight. Alternatively, boil the frozen bamboo shoots for just a few minutes until they float in the water. You can also let the frozen veggies thaw in salted, tepid water, but that takes more time than flash boiling them. Afterward, you can use them like you would use any other frozen veggies, like that bag of frozen green beans or veggie medley in your freezer.
Crispy crunchy bamboo shoots are great in a variety of dishes
Once the frozen bamboo shoots are defrosted, add them to your hot and sour soup. If the bamboo shoots are too long, cut them in half first. You can also cut them into slices before incorporating them into the soup. Bamboo shoots add a nice crispy, crunchy texture to the dish, and it really wouldn't be a good hot and sour soup without this veggie.
If all of this talk about bamboo shoots has got you craving some, note that they are also great in stir-fries and other dishes, and not just in Asian-style soups. For example, you can thaw the frozen bamboo shoots and use them to make our delicious velvety moo goo gai pan recipe; it'll be hearty and satisfying.
Another idea is to use the bamboo shoots in Tasting Table recipe developer Miriam Hahn's meal prep-friendly ramen jars. We love a good, hot bowl of ramen with marinated slices of bamboo shoot, but you don't have to marinate them before incorporating slices into the colorful ramen jars. If you have leftover bamboo shoots, store them in an airtight container and refrigerate. You can use them next time for stir-frying, topping instant ramen, or even incorporating into salads.