While we know hot and sour soup originated in China, over the years, this comfy dish has become synonymous with American Chinese cuisine. What makes it a timeless staple are its delicious flavors and multitude of ingredients, including bamboo shoots. While this plant is commonly canned, you can also find younger bamboo shoots in the frozen aisles of Asian supermarkets. But can you add frozen bamboo shoots to hot and sour soup when making it at home?

The answer is yes; however, there are layers to this answer. First, it can be dangerous to eat raw, fresh bamboo shoots, so even if you purchase the frozen type, note that they are usually processed or semi-cooked already. Second, it is best to thaw the frozen bamboo shoots first. One way to do this is to leave the bag in the refrigerator and let them thaw overnight. Alternatively, boil the frozen bamboo shoots for just a few minutes until they float in the water. You can also let the frozen veggies thaw in salted, tepid water, but that takes more time than flash boiling them. Afterward, you can use them like you would use any other frozen veggies, like that bag of frozen green beans or veggie medley in your freezer.

