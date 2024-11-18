The 3 Common Styles Of Fudge You Should Know

If your only experience with fudge has been purchasing it from a store, it's easy to forget about all the time and effort that goes into making this sweet treat. But if you've ever tried whipping it up at home, you know it can get a little tricky, depending on which method you use. While it can seem as if all fudge is the same (just with different flavors), there are actually three common ways to make it.

Advertisement

To get the lowdown on these varying methods, we turned to bean-to-bar chocolate specialist Preston Stewart, Director of Chocolate at Onyx Coffee Lab and Project Manager for Terroir Chocolate. According to Stewart, one of the best processes for beginners is called "cheater" fudge, and it's "the kind made with marshmallow fluff that is more forgiving ... the recipe can usually be found on jars of fluff." To make this type (which is also called fantasy fudge), melt sugar, butter, and evaporated milk together over the stove (while stirring constantly). Then boil everything for five minutes, take it off the heat, and stir in chocolate chips, any flavorings, and an entire jar of marshmallow fluff before cooling your fudge in a baking dish.

Advertisement