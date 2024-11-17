The Main Difference Between A Shirred Egg And Coddled Egg

A coddled egg is much like a poached egg but without the need to get any of the technique right. By placing the egg into its own dish before putting it into the water, you won't have to worry about any whispy trails of egg white floating around the pan. Coddled eggs are designed to be served in their cooking dish, so you can also cook them on the runnier side without worrying about them falling apart. In fact, some chefs very lightly coddle eggs to create a creamier dressing for Caesar salad (and to avoid serving raw eggs).

While it's hard to pin down the date when people first began coddling eggs, it became such a popular way to cook in late 1800s England that specialized egg coddlers were the must-have for any dining table. These were small porcelain dishes, usually with lids that have become highly collectible, but you can get much the same effect with a ramekin or egg poacher (like this Cozilife silicone option) in a saucepan with a lid.

The basic recipe is just the egg with perhaps some salt to garnish, but just as with shirred eggs, you can turn coddled eggs into a full dish with many of the same ingredients. Cream, cheese, and ham are popular additions, but you can find all kinds of modern interpretations, like this crab coddled egg recipe.

