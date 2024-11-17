The Worst Apple Cider Vinegar Brand, According To Our Taste Test

Between its preservation powers, cleaning capabilities, and ability to balance a salty flavor in greens, apple cider vinegar may well be the ultimate household staple. Its long and successful history spans the globe, allowing each apple cider vinegar brand to sell a story along with the fermented juice. When our Tasting Table taste tester, Hayley Hamilton Cogill, evaluated 11 apple cider vinegar brands, she included their backgrounds and, of course, the taste of each bottle, ultimately leading to one particular brand at the bottom of our ranking: Sadaf.

Sadaf's apple cider vinegar ranked last because it was seemingly not what it purported to be. Its website states that the vinegar is unfiltered and unpasteurized, suggesting that the juice retains "the mother." Yet, its clear, untainted nature indicated otherwise. If you're wondering what a vinegar mother is, it's a cloudy deposit of friendly bacteria floating in the vinegar or settled at the bottom. Sadaf's product had none of that. This implies that it was filtered, which also increases the chances of the apple cider vinegar being pasteurized.

Equally inadequate was the taste of Sadaf's product. The flavor was mediocre and typical of filtered apple cider vinegars, lacking the raw essence that enriches the juice. To make matters worse, this brand's vinegar was three times more expensive than higher-ranking brands like Great Value at the time of tasting, and the latter had a brighter flavor in comparison to Sadaf's.

