You're Only 2 Ingredients Away From The Philippines' Most Delicious Egg Dish
On dull, dark mornings, nothing hits the spot quite like a spruced-up breakfast. As luck would have it, you're only two ingredients away from the Philippines' most delicious egg dish. Tortang talong is a Filipino eggplant omelet — guaranteed to whisk you away to a paradisiacal setting, at least until you've cleared your plate. Everyone loves a simple omelet recipe, but to liven things up, add eggplant and ground pork to make a tortang talong. The process is easy: Roasting, then peeling the eggplant, beating and seasoning eggs, and then mashing them both together. Add the seasoned ground pork and fry as normal. The result is a fritter-like concoction.
The eggplant imparts a chewier texture and nuttier taste, while the pork is a hearty addition for additional protein and flavor. All in all, it takes around 20 minutes to prepare. With minimal steps and components, tortang talong really focuses on quality, not quantity. And, incidentally, if you're interested in the common omelet mistakes and how to avoid them, adding too many ingredients is at the top of the list. Our advice? Keep it simple with this three-ingredient recipe, and get creative with sides instead.
How to serve tortang talong
Tortang talong is easily one of the most popular Filipino dishes you'll regret not trying once. Just thinking of the fluffy eggs and charred eggplant is enough to get your stomach grumbling. Enjoy it hot with all the flavors still steaming up off the plate. Before serving up, though, there are some further adjustments you can make to this omelet. Steamed rice is the classic side to serve alongside tortang talong, and traditional Filipino meals usually incorporate white or jasmine types. The easy trick to form rice into edible bowls is simply filling a small bowl, compacting the rice with a spoon, and flipping it upside down on a plate. That alone really elevates the dish's aesthetic; chances are you've seen this popular method of presentation before. Then, cooked greens or a light salad are the perfect balancer, adding some vitamins to the protein-heavy meal.
Feeling brave? Accompany this beautiful arrangement with a dashing of banana ketchup. This unusual-sounding sauce is tangy yet sweet and readily available to buy online. A 14oz bottle of Baron Banana Ketchup costs just $13.49 on Amazon, so it is a relatively low-cost way to upgrade your sauce cupboard. Otherwise, to play it safe, soy sauce is a reliable option to serve alongside tortang talong.