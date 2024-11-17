You're Only 2 Ingredients Away From The Philippines' Most Delicious Egg Dish

On dull, dark mornings, nothing hits the spot quite like a spruced-up breakfast. As luck would have it, you're only two ingredients away from the Philippines' most delicious egg dish. Tortang talong is a Filipino eggplant omelet — guaranteed to whisk you away to a paradisiacal setting, at least until you've cleared your plate. Everyone loves a simple omelet recipe, but to liven things up, add eggplant and ground pork to make a tortang talong. The process is easy: Roasting, then peeling the eggplant, beating and seasoning eggs, and then mashing them both together. Add the seasoned ground pork and fry as normal. The result is a fritter-like concoction.

The eggplant imparts a chewier texture and nuttier taste, while the pork is a hearty addition for additional protein and flavor. All in all, it takes around 20 minutes to prepare. With minimal steps and components, tortang talong really focuses on quality, not quantity. And, incidentally, if you're interested in the common omelet mistakes and how to avoid them, adding too many ingredients is at the top of the list. Our advice? Keep it simple with this three-ingredient recipe, and get creative with sides instead.