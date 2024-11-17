The Seasoning Mistake To Avoid With Pan-Seared Steaks

For pan-seared steaks specifically, simply toss aromatics like garlic and herbs in the pan with a neutral oil or butter, and use a spoon to baste the steak, then finish it off in the oven if needed. An array of fresh herbs like thyme, rosemary, parsley, and even dill work with steaks seared in a pan. There's no reason to mince or chop them, either. The steak will continue to absorb herby flavors while it finishes cooking, and you can simply toss wilted herbs out when the meat is done.

As for what pan to use, the best type of pan to sear steak is usually cast iron, because it retains heat and can be used on the stovetop and in the oven. There are many cuts of steak that work for this method, including boneless ribeyes and New York strips. There are plenty of cast iron pans available to buy online, starting at about $20 with options like this sturdy Lodge 10.25-inch pan.

Nicole Brisson also suggests other methods for cooking steak with fresh herbs, saying, "If I was to sous vide a steak I love the addition of rosemary and garlic, and even fresh bay leaf." And she adds flavor once the steak is out of the pan, too. "Once [the steak] is rested and sliced, I like to rub the bone with fresh herbs and garlic or swab with an herb bundle in finishing oil," she says. To take it beyond herbs, read up on our tips for cooking restaurant-quality steaks, including bringing the meat to room temperature first.

