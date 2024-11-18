12 Biggest Mistakes You're Making With Jarred Pasta Sauce

One of the aspects of a fresh sauce that the jarred version can't quite capture is the aromatic quality that fresh herbs can bring. It is possible that your jar of sauce had herbs added during manufacturing, but the chances of the fragrant flavor surviving until you open the jar are unlikely. The flavor molecules in fresh herbs are easily destroyed, so incorporating extra before adding to your pasta will make a big difference.

The herbs you choose to add will depend on what type of sauce you are using. Basil is a great all-round option that captures the essence of Italian cuisine and will complement any sauce. Be sure to hand-tear your basil instead of chopping it, which can bruise the leaves and diminish the flavor. Add a few whole leaves on top as a vibrant garnish.

Fresh oregano is excellent for elevating a jar of Bolognese. Most home cooks have dried oregano in the spice rack, but the fresh version is in another league, creating a depth of flavor that the jar is missing.

Alfredo sauce, on the other hand, will benefit from a burst of freshness from some parsley — its earthy and slightly peppery notes give some much-needed variation to the creamy flavor. Other than lifting the flavor of the sauce, the fresh herbs will give a pop of color to the pasta dish, enhancing the presentation and making it look homemade.

