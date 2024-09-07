Your Jarred Pasta Sauce Needs A Splash Of Wine

Jarred pasta sauce is one of the most popular convenience foods we have, and like anything made to be easy there are some trade offs made. Having a plate of pasta ready as quickly as you can boil noodles is undeniably appealing, but there is just no comparing fresh, homemade sauce with stuff from the jar, no matter how much we try and tell ourselves otherwise. Even the best pasta sauce brands won't touch a from-scratch recipe that has been simmering for hours. Jarred pasta sauces need to appeal to the widest variety of customers, so they just aren't going to knock you out with big flavor. Thankfully, there is a way to thread the needle between convenience and flavor, and that is by upgrading your jarred pasta sauce with some extra ingredients. And one of the best ways to do that is with a little splash of wine.

There are two big things happening when you add wine to jarred pasta sauce that really boost the flavor. The first is the taste of the wine itself. Different types of wine have all kinds of notes of fruits, spices, and earth, which will make their way into your sauce, giving often one-note sauces more depth of flavor. Then there is the alcohol, which like salt or acid can make other foods taste better by releasing flavor molecules already present in your sauce, making bland recipes more intense.