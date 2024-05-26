The Secret Ingredient That Gives Jarred Pasta Sauce An Umami Upgrade

Sometimes, depending on what jarred pasta sauce you buy, out of the jar, the sauce can be, admittedly, a little too tarty, sweet, or a tad too bland. Luckily, there's a secret ingredient that gives jarred pasta sauce an umami upgrade, and it's none other than monosodium glutamate, or MSG.

Like table salt, MSG is a flavor enhancer and food additive. Historically, myths, misconceptions, and stigma have surrounded MSG, making it an ingredient people were afraid to use; however, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has deemed MSG generally safe for consumption. Researchers have not found a conclusive link between MSG consumption and developing "Chinese restaurant syndrome" or negative reactions such as headaches and numbness. And unlike table salt, MSG contains less sodium. By replacing half the salt you use with MSG, you can reduce your sodium intake by 40%. Perhaps it's time we stop guarding MSG as a secret ingredient. After all, we've uncovered how MSG is also the not-so-secret ingredient to upgrade fried chicken batter. Additionally, MSG adds an instant umami punch to your cocktails and mocktails. Thus, adding MSG to jarred pasta sauce will elevate its savoriness and flavors.

Ready to add MSG to elevate your jarred pasta sauce? If you usually season your sauce with a teaspoon of salt, instead of using the full amount, use 1/2 teaspoon of salt and 1/2 teaspoon of MSG. If the sauce tastes salty enough, omit the salt and just add 1/2 a teaspoon MSG to enhance the savoriness.