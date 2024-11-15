Give Salads A Salty Crunch With A Snack Already In Your Pantry

The key to making a good salad (aka, one that you'll actually want to eat) is a robust balance of flavors and textures. For example, a Caprese salad pulls this off beautifully with its sweet, acidic, juicy tomatoes, thick, creamy mozzarella, and herby, flimsy basil leaves. If crunch is what you're after, there are a few routes you can go when it comes to adding in new ingredients. But if you've never tossed potato chips in your salad, you'll want to give them a try.

We know that potato chips provide plenty of texture, as they're nice and crunchy straight out of the bag. But you can also crumble them up for a lighter crunch that is more successfully distributed throughout your salad. And in addition to their textural benefits, chips bring their signature salty flavor, which can differ depending on the bag that you get. If this new ingredient sounds a bit odd to you, it's really not that different than throwing croutons or cheese crisps in your salad. But while you may have to go out and buy (or make) those two components, you likely can grab a bag of chips straight out of your pantry.