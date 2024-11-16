Here's What It Means When Raw Chicken Is Yellow In Color
Chicken is one of the easiest and most basic proteins to cook, but poultry can be the culprit of food poisoning if we're not careful. Safety starts when the meat is still raw, by paying attention to its color, texture, and smell. When it comes to chicken, sometimes the meat is slightly yellow rather than the expected pink. Is that cause for concern? It depends. If it's the flesh that is yellow instead of pink, there's no need to worry. However, if the fat is yellow instead of white, the chicken is spoiled and needs to be tossed.
When it comes to the flesh, anything from bluish-white to yellow is considered a normal color for raw chicken. The color of the flesh is a direct consequence of the bird's diet, species, exercise levels, and age. One of the main reasons for the yellow color, specifically, could be marigolds — a bright yellow flower often used in chicken feed. Marigolds are added to poultry diets as a nutritional supplement because they improve meat quality and act as a natural pigment for enhancing the color of egg yolks. This pigment also colors the flesh, which is why you'll sometimes see raw chicken flesh with a yellowish tint.
The color changes in raw chicken you should be concerned about
Even though some discoloration is normal, it's still important to pay attention to the color of raw chicken. If the flesh is turning gray or green, that's a warning sign the chicken could be spoiled. The fat inside the flesh should not be turning yellow, either. Additionally, pay attention to any potential mold growth and discard the whole package if you notice it.
Because color changes are fairly common for raw meat, even when it's stored properly in the fridge or freezer, it's best not to rely on color alone when checking for spoilage. The smell and texture of chicken are just as telling. Fresh poultry shouldn't have a bad smell; if you notice a strong, sour, or rotten odor coming from the meat, that's one of the signs that chicken has gone bad. The meat also shouldn't be sticky or slimy.
Don't keep raw chicken in the refrigerator longer than two days, and make sure your fridge is kept at a temperature of 40 degrees Fahrenheit or lower. You can also freeze the chicken (at zero degrees or lower) and store it in the freezer for up to nine months when storing it in pieces, or up to a year when storing a whole bird.