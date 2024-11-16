Here's What It Means When Raw Chicken Is Yellow In Color

Chicken is one of the easiest and most basic proteins to cook, but poultry can be the culprit of food poisoning if we're not careful. Safety starts when the meat is still raw, by paying attention to its color, texture, and smell. When it comes to chicken, sometimes the meat is slightly yellow rather than the expected pink. Is that cause for concern? It depends. If it's the flesh that is yellow instead of pink, there's no need to worry. However, if the fat is yellow instead of white, the chicken is spoiled and needs to be tossed.

When it comes to the flesh, anything from bluish-white to yellow is considered a normal color for raw chicken. The color of the flesh is a direct consequence of the bird's diet, species, exercise levels, and age. One of the main reasons for the yellow color, specifically, could be marigolds — a bright yellow flower often used in chicken feed. Marigolds are added to poultry diets as a nutritional supplement because they improve meat quality and act as a natural pigment for enhancing the color of egg yolks. This pigment also colors the flesh, which is why you'll sometimes see raw chicken flesh with a yellowish tint.