The Unconventional Method To Try For Mini Sunny-Side-Up Eggs
Have you seen the adorable trend of miniature sunny-side-up eggs? While many parents have used this cutesy strategy to create small-sized breakfasts for their kids, it's also become an aesthetic option to brighten up mornings for adults. The original approach involves gently injecting the whites and yolk into a pan. However, there's a new unconventional method on the block: Freezing eggs whole and slicing them before gently cooking them in a frying pan.
A TikTok video by Instafoodnz shared one home chef's results, and the comments section went wild. Some users raised concerns about possible food poisoning, while others excitedly raved about how the mini eggs could ornamentally boost dishes like ramen. With everyone's creative juices well and truly flowing, one commenter even suggested alternatives like tiny quail eggs, which are naturally smaller when fried.
If you're looking for ways to make your fried eggs even better, this strategy could be worth a shot. Just be mindful of checking frozen eggs for cracks; you don't want to risk food poisoning from bacteria-contaminated products. Approached properly, it's one of the great lazy meals you should rely on — just like we do.
How does freezing impact eggs?
Are you scared of the potential of food poisoning after browsing that heated comment section? It's understandable. The FDA suggests consuming frozen eggs within a year but wards would-be-experimenters from leaving them in shells. In fact, removing the shell is one of the main tips you need to know before freezing eggs. It's worth unpacking exactly why this is, then deciding on your own approach accordingly.
When any food is frozen, there's a degree of expansion due to the formation of ice crystals. Here, this is problematic because when you pop a whole egg in the freezer, it can crack the shell if it expands too much. The resulting gap leaves the insides exposed to bacterial contamination — potentially starting your morning off on the wrong foot entirely. In theory, you could proactively check the shells for damage and reduce the time in the freezer (they typically take around four hours to solidify). However, it's up to the individual whether they feel comfortable doing so.
The gold-standard method is freezing eggs whole by mixing the yolk and whites, placing them in a sealable bag. But, obviously, blending the colors renders the chance of creating mini sunny-side-ups impossible. If you're feeling adventurous, it could be worth risking it with the unconventional frozen approach. Otherwise, stick to the syringe-based method with fresh eggs. Who would have guessed raw eggs to be the safer choice for once?