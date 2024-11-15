The Unconventional Method To Try For Mini Sunny-Side-Up Eggs

Have you seen the adorable trend of miniature sunny-side-up eggs? While many parents have used this cutesy strategy to create small-sized breakfasts for their kids, it's also become an aesthetic option to brighten up mornings for adults. The original approach involves gently injecting the whites and yolk into a pan. However, there's a new unconventional method on the block: Freezing eggs whole and slicing them before gently cooking them in a frying pan.

A TikTok video by Instafoodnz shared one home chef's results, and the comments section went wild. Some users raised concerns about possible food poisoning, while others excitedly raved about how the mini eggs could ornamentally boost dishes like ramen. With everyone's creative juices well and truly flowing, one commenter even suggested alternatives like tiny quail eggs, which are naturally smaller when fried.

If you're looking for ways to make your fried eggs even better, this strategy could be worth a shot. Just be mindful of checking frozen eggs for cracks; you don't want to risk food poisoning from bacteria-contaminated products. Approached properly, it's one of the great lazy meals you should rely on — just like we do.

