The Costco Food Court Hack That Combines 3 Items Into One Flavorful Monstrosity
Remember that popular Costco food court hack where shoppers stuffed a hot dog into the cavity of a chicken bake to create something called a "Forbidden Glizzy?" Then you might be interested in the next iteration of this hack where that same stuffed bake is adorned with the cheese from a slice of pizza and slathered in free condiments. This mega combination of three famed Costco food court items, produces a whopper of a dish (known as the "Jochizza") that's so large you'll likely need to cut it in half and share it with a friend.
All you need to do is order a chicken bake, a slice of cheese pizza, and a hot dog before settling down in the seating area and getting to work. Begin by slicing into your chicken bake to create a horizontal pocket running along the top, so it looks like a hot dog bun. Then place your hot dog in the space, making sure that the filling in the chicken bake is evenly surrounding it. Next, remove the cheese off your pizza and lay it over your stuffed chicken bake as neatly as possible (you might need to fold the cheese over so it fits snugly over the golden crust or alternatively, tuck it inside your dissected pastry). At this point you can tuck into your cheesy hot dog chicken bake as is or head to the condiment station to smother it with extra toppings, like ketchup, mustard, and relish.
Top your cheesy chicken hot dog bake with onions and jalapeños
Since the onion dispensers were removed from Costco stores during the pandemic, some locations have now begun to provide little tubs of prepped diced onion for free to scatter over your hot dogs. These mellow onions are perfect for topping your cheesy hot dog bake (or placing under the cheese so they're safely contained and won't fall away as you bite into your pastry). However, not every Costco has onions displayed on the countertop so ask nicely and they might grab you a cup from behind the scenes if they stock them.
If you're visiting a Mexican Costco, you could use the free jalapeño dispenser Costco shoppers would love to see in the U.S. to add some piquancy and heat to your cheesy hot dog bake. These awesome machines dole our pre-sliced jalapeños and there's no limit to how many you can crank out with the aid of a lever on the side. While these tangy jalapeños are supposed to be used for adorning hot dogs, there's nothing stopping you from strewing them over your new flavorful invention. This move will cut through the heaviness of the cheese and the richness of the creamy Caesar dressing in your stromboli-style chicken bake.