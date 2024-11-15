The Costco Food Court Hack That Combines 3 Items Into One Flavorful Monstrosity

Remember that popular Costco food court hack where shoppers stuffed a hot dog into the cavity of a chicken bake to create something called a "Forbidden Glizzy?" Then you might be interested in the next iteration of this hack where that same stuffed bake is adorned with the cheese from a slice of pizza and slathered in free condiments. This mega combination of three famed Costco food court items, produces a whopper of a dish (known as the "Jochizza") that's so large you'll likely need to cut it in half and share it with a friend.

All you need to do is order a chicken bake, a slice of cheese pizza, and a hot dog before settling down in the seating area and getting to work. Begin by slicing into your chicken bake to create a horizontal pocket running along the top, so it looks like a hot dog bun. Then place your hot dog in the space, making sure that the filling in the chicken bake is evenly surrounding it. Next, remove the cheese off your pizza and lay it over your stuffed chicken bake as neatly as possible (you might need to fold the cheese over so it fits snugly over the golden crust or alternatively, tuck it inside your dissected pastry). At this point you can tuck into your cheesy hot dog chicken bake as is or head to the condiment station to smother it with extra toppings, like ketchup, mustard, and relish.

