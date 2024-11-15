Martha Stewart's Thanksgiving Leftovers Sandwiches Include One Fancy Upgrade

A Thanksgiving leftovers sandwich may seem like a makeshift hodgepodge of leftovers, but leave it to Martha Stewart to give it a well thought out upgrade. The iconic host and cook has been dubbed the "Queen of Thanksgiving" by outlets like Today and has been teaching Americans how to prepare a proper holiday dinner for decades. Even if Stewart's own recent Thanksgiving plans have been more unconventional and less geared towards classic dishes, she's cooked enough of them in her long career to be an expert on the best turkey cooking methods and every possible use of the leftovers. And while we all love the prospect of turkey soup or turkey pot pie, the thing that gets most people excited, including Stewart herself, is that leftovers sandwich.

Advertisement

Stewart's sandwich fillings are what most people would expect — stuffing is essential, of course — but it's her choice of bread that's interesting. She likes to have her Thanksgiving leftover sandwich on Japanese milk bread. Nice, thick slices are essential to hold in all of that post-Thanksgiving goodness, and the lightly sweet white bread flavor is a great complement to heavy, savory meat and toppings. Stewart recognizes that the turkey and sides you worked so hard on are what the sandwich is all about, and the bread in a Thanksgiving leftover sandwich is there to act as a soft pillow to bring it all together.