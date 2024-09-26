Martha Stewart Has Some Unconventional Plans For Thanksgiving This Year
Martha Stewart is well known for her extravagant handmade holiday parties, but as she told The Daily Meal in an exclusive interview, her plans for this Thanksgiving are a little more unconventional. Instead of a traditional family dinner in one of her impeccably decorated homes, she plans on spending her holidays overseas.
"I hope we're going away for Thanksgiving," she says, referring to her family. "My grandchildren travel with me a lot, and their mother. But we go on very exotic vacations." Indeed, Stewart has taken some stunning holiday trips with her friends and family, including Paris in 2017, Costa Rica in 2019, and the Dominican Republic in 2022. "But they have not yet been to Rome," she continues, "and they are really anxious to see Rome." So, that is exactly where she intends to take them.
As for the itinerary, Stewart intends to brave the crowds at one of Rome's most visited places. "I want to take them to the Vatican while this Pope is in residence," she reveals, "and we're going to have, I hope, a wonderful trip to Rome."
But what about the food?
With the destination in mind, one question remains: What will the Queen of Thanksgiving be doing for dinner? Martha Stewart was mum on whether she had plans to host a holiday meal overseas, but fine dining at a fancy restaurant is still on the table. Stewart is well-versed in Italian cuisine, and she has a few restaurants in Italy in mind that she'd like to visit. "But the itinerary has not been set yet," she shares.
And if you haven't figured out your holiday plans already, don't worry — Stewart hasn't either. She may be known for thinking of absolutely everything when it comes to planning big events, but even she has some details left to work out, and nothing has been finalized yet. "Neither have the reservations," she admits, "which I better get busy." There's also no word on whether Snoop Dog will be joining Stewart for the holidays, but we can always hope.
