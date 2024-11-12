The Right Way To Boil Noodles For Perfect Texture In Stir Fry Dishes

There are many ingredients you can toss into your go-to stir fry recipe like vegetables, aromatics, and meats. Another classic ingredient is noodles to create a complete meal in the wok, but how is that starchy component supposed to be cooked? It's an important factor since the noodles will continue to cook with the rest of the dish. To prevent overcooked, tough noodles, Tasting Table checked in with Kenny Leung, executive chef at YAO in New York City, for expertise.

"Five minutes is ideal," he says. Depending on the type of noodles you use, five minutes is just enough time for the ingredient to become al dente. As for the type of noodles you can boil to add to stir fry, common options are chow mein, lo mein, ramen, and udon noodles. Now, when it's time to boil your chosen noodles, you might be quick to add salt to the pot — but think again. "I don't since salt alters the natural flavors. You can always add salt later if you'd like," says Leung. Your stir fry will likely already have salt from ingredients like soy sauce, and the noodles will absorb some of that flavor anyway.