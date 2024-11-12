Liquid Seasoning Vs Soy Sauce: What's The Difference?

If you're looking to swap in an ingredient for soy sauce but feel confused by the idea of liquid seasoning, you're not alone. Liquid seasoning is one of the most bafflingly generic names for any food product on store shelves, offering no clue as to what lies inside the bottle other than a liquid used to season food. It's also a product that doesn't always go by that name, with some brands just calling it "seasoning" (no help there) or liquid aminos (liquid what?). Nonetheless, it's something you see offered as a substitute for soy sauce, and you'll find it at most every grocery store. In fact, a lot of chefs swear by liquid seasoning as a fantastic secret ingredient.

The reason the two are considered somewhat interchangeable is because they are both derived from plant proteins, and both add an umami-rich flavor to dishes. However, unlike soy sauce, some (but not all) brands of liquid seasoning are gluten-free, which explains part of why you see them offered as alternatives. To add to the confusion, not all liquid seasoning brands are made the same way, and they often taste different from each other, much like the variations between different types of soy sauce. And while soy sauce is a pretty ancient ingredient that has evolved over time, liquid seasoning is a newer creation, which accounts for a lot of its differences with soy sauce. So what really sets them apart?

