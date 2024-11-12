Give Your Homemade Cinnamon Rolls A Coffee Flavor Twist

The best part of waking up is that first meal of the day. Why skip breakfast when you can make the most out of a morning pastry and get your caffeine fix too? Cinnamon rolls are a dessert-turned-breakfast food that you can pair with coffee, fruit, and more. If you really want to infuse your morning sweet treat with a bit of "good morning" flavor, add espresso powder to your filling or dough for an extra boost. If you want to choose the best type of coffee for baking, espresso powder should be your go-to for homemade cinnamon rolls.

First and foremost, espresso powder is relatively easy to find. You can grab a container of Civilized Coffee Espresso Powder on Amazon or at your local grocery store to use in your favorite homemade cinnamon rolls recipe. Given the fine nature of espresso powder and the fact that it can fully dissolve in water, you can seamlessly include it into both the filling and the dough of your cinnamon rolls without disrupting the consistency of either. In fact, you can even create your own espresso glaze to give your rolls even more of a decadent coffee flavor.