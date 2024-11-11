Level Up Store-Bought Chip Dip With One Clever Ingredient
A good dip doesn't need a garnish to make it flavorful, but the addition certainly can enhance it. Typical toppings such as chopped green onions or minced dill bring an herbaceous or sharp, pungent bite, but they can get old. Instead, amp up your store-bought dips with grated pickles.
No matter what type of dip you purchase, they pale in comparison to homemade ones, so we definitely encourage sprucing them up as you see fit. It never hurts to alter them to your taste, and this can go beyond simply sprinkling in some fresh parsley or adding a bit of salt and pepper. Pickles bring a vinegary flair to the dip, lifting its taste with a bright acidity. Adding the pickles delivers a kick of flavor while ensuring the store-bought dip looks fancy and fresh.
Although you can chop the pickles for a chunkier finish, grating them is more efficient as it's faster and allows the ingredients to be better incorporated into the dip. When grated into minuscule pieces, the vinegar-soaked cucumbers can be stirred easily into the creamy dip until they virtually disappear — or placed on top as a garnish. To make things mess-free, freeze the pickles beforehand to solidify the juice when grating them.
Elevate these store-bought dips with grated pickles
Though French onion dip has one of the most recognizable flavors, adding grated pickles offers a zesty finish. The nutty, caramelized onions and tangy sour cream work perfectly with the pickles. Practically any type of pickle can be used to enhance French onion dip, the garlic-forward taste of kosher pickles complements the onions well.
If you prefer to pair your pickles with a fiery dip, spring for buffalo chicken dip. The savory poultry coupled with the peppery hot sauce and creamy ranch dressing serve as the perfect foundation for some tangy pickles to join the mix. The classic, salty taste of dill pickles mesh perfectly into buffalo chicken dip, giving the already zippy dish a sharp boost in flavor.
For pickles that stand out amidst the rest of the ingredients, add them to spinach dip. The mild dish has a slightly tangy flavor and creamy finish thanks to the star ingredient, as well as mayo and sour cream. Still, the pickles will be the most notable part, giving the rest of the dip components a zingy touch.