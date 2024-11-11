Level Up Store-Bought Chip Dip With One Clever Ingredient

A good dip doesn't need a garnish to make it flavorful, but the addition certainly can enhance it. Typical toppings such as chopped green onions or minced dill bring an herbaceous or sharp, pungent bite, but they can get old. Instead, amp up your store-bought dips with grated pickles.

No matter what type of dip you purchase, they pale in comparison to homemade ones, so we definitely encourage sprucing them up as you see fit. It never hurts to alter them to your taste, and this can go beyond simply sprinkling in some fresh parsley or adding a bit of salt and pepper. Pickles bring a vinegary flair to the dip, lifting its taste with a bright acidity. Adding the pickles delivers a kick of flavor while ensuring the store-bought dip looks fancy and fresh.

Although you can chop the pickles for a chunkier finish, grating them is more efficient as it's faster and allows the ingredients to be better incorporated into the dip. When grated into minuscule pieces, the vinegar-soaked cucumbers can be stirred easily into the creamy dip until they virtually disappear — or placed on top as a garnish. To make things mess-free, freeze the pickles beforehand to solidify the juice when grating them.

