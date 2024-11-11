How Long Can Dunkin's Coffee Sit Out Before It's Discarded By Employees?

A fresh cup of coffee is revered for a reason. Rich, earthy, and smooth, a good cup should leave your mouth with a pleasant aftertaste. Freshness is a big factor in good coffee because coffee is a time-sensitive drink, meaning the characteristics of the flavors begin to change the longer a cup sits out and is exposed to more bacteria. The team at Dunkin' knows the importance of freshness firsthand. With Over 75+ years to perfect their routine, Dunkin' has figured out the ideal amount to let coffee sit out before it loses its freshness: 18 minutes.

Dunkin' prides itself on having, "freshly ground, freshly brewers, and freshly served" coffee. So freshness is the rule, not the goal. In order to stay true to this commitment, Dunkin' employees are instructed to discard any carafe of coffee that isn't completely used within that 18-minute time frame and immediately make another one. While this lifespan might feel cruelly short, unfortunately reheating coffee once it cools off is not recommended, so there's really no way to bring back that freshly brewed flavor.