The Best Way To Cut Tuna Steaks For The Grill
There's creamy tuna salad and then there's seared ahi tuna, but thick-cut tuna steaks are a more decadent way to prepare and cook the popular fish. Tuna steaks are typically on the thicker side so that you can obtain texture on the outside without overcooking the fish in the middle of the cut. You can go to the fish counter at the grocery store or your local fishmonger, but you can also buy larger chunks of tuna to cut into steaks at home. All you need to get it right is a little guidance from Sheila Lucero, culinary director at Big Red F Restaurant Group and executive chef at Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar and Centro Mexican Kitchen.
"Tuna steaks from [a] reputable fish counter are great, but if you are able to cut your own or can ask your fishmonger to cut them slightly thicker, that is ideal," she says. As for how thick the tuna steaks should be cut, one inch is the bare minimum according to Lucero. On the other end of the spectrum, the pieces shouldn't be cut more than around two inches thick or you risk a raw middle or an over-cooked crust. Around two pounds for every four servings can result in thick-cut steaks that match that one inch thickness.
How to apply knife skills to cut tuna steaks at home
If you have a trusted seafood counter or fish market where a fishmonger can do the work, simply ask for the tuna steaks to be cut between one and two inches thick. If you prefer to cut the fish yourself, we've got some tips. Start with the whole piece of tuna and pat it dry with paper towels first. The best type of tools to use include a tuna, filet, boning, or other serrated knives so it cuts smoothly through the flesh without leaving marks. Slow and steady wins the race so the tuna steaks are cut evenly in thickness to ensure it cooks well.
When the tuna is cut perfectly, be it by you or a professional, it's time to cook. Tuna is best eaten fresh, so don't wait too long after it's cut into steaks. You can marinate tuna steaks then grill them, bake them, or even pan sear. As always, we also have you covered with recipes like our dry-rub grilled spicy tuna and this sesame-crusted tuna steak to use up that expertly-cut fish.