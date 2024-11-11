The Best Way To Cut Tuna Steaks For The Grill

There's creamy tuna salad and then there's seared ahi tuna, but thick-cut tuna steaks are a more decadent way to prepare and cook the popular fish. Tuna steaks are typically on the thicker side so that you can obtain texture on the outside without overcooking the fish in the middle of the cut. You can go to the fish counter at the grocery store or your local fishmonger, but you can also buy larger chunks of tuna to cut into steaks at home. All you need to get it right is a little guidance from Sheila Lucero, culinary director at Big Red F Restaurant Group and executive chef at Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar and Centro Mexican Kitchen.

"Tuna steaks from [a] reputable fish counter are great, but if you are able to cut your own or can ask your fishmonger to cut them slightly thicker, that is ideal," she says. As for how thick the tuna steaks should be cut, one inch is the bare minimum according to Lucero. On the other end of the spectrum, the pieces shouldn't be cut more than around two inches thick or you risk a raw middle or an over-cooked crust. Around two pounds for every four servings can result in thick-cut steaks that match that one inch thickness.