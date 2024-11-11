You Need A Block Of Cream Cheese For The Ultimate Grilled Cheese Filling

A grilled cheese sandwich is undeniably delicious. Between its crisp crust and gooey filling, it hits all the right palate-pleasing notes. But, that's not to say that even the most amazing of renditions can't be improved. Luckily, it doesn't take numerous ingredients, nor fancy additions, to elevate grilled cheese. In fact, all you need is a block of cream cheese and the right technique to craft a grilled cheese that will rival all others.

Lusciously smooth with a tangy finish, cream cheese amplifies richness and heightens complexity when worked into any grilled cheese. Yet, while a dollop can be spread onto slices with ease, the same can't be said for a whole block. Instead, it must be "chopped" into a cheesy mixture. As seen in countless videos circulating social media, achieving the creamiest and cheesiest sandwich filling involves placing the spread onto a cutting board with a medley of firmer cheeses — anything from cheddar to Roquefort works — and chopping until combined. The only question is, why chop?

Chopping serves several purposes. Along with easily combining soft and hard cheeses together, it ensures their even distribution within the filling. Unlike blitzing cheeses in a food processor, roughly chopping also allows each bite to maintain a creamy consistency while boasting bits of melted cheese. The method even has an aesthetic benefit since flecks of firm and colorful cheese remain visible throughout the pearly filling long after the grilled cheese has been toasted.

