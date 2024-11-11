You Need A Block Of Cream Cheese For The Ultimate Grilled Cheese Filling
A grilled cheese sandwich is undeniably delicious. Between its crisp crust and gooey filling, it hits all the right palate-pleasing notes. But, that's not to say that even the most amazing of renditions can't be improved. Luckily, it doesn't take numerous ingredients, nor fancy additions, to elevate grilled cheese. In fact, all you need is a block of cream cheese and the right technique to craft a grilled cheese that will rival all others.
Lusciously smooth with a tangy finish, cream cheese amplifies richness and heightens complexity when worked into any grilled cheese. Yet, while a dollop can be spread onto slices with ease, the same can't be said for a whole block. Instead, it must be "chopped" into a cheesy mixture. As seen in countless videos circulating social media, achieving the creamiest and cheesiest sandwich filling involves placing the spread onto a cutting board with a medley of firmer cheeses — anything from cheddar to Roquefort works — and chopping until combined. The only question is, why chop?
Chopping serves several purposes. Along with easily combining soft and hard cheeses together, it ensures their even distribution within the filling. Unlike blitzing cheeses in a food processor, roughly chopping also allows each bite to maintain a creamy consistency while boasting bits of melted cheese. The method even has an aesthetic benefit since flecks of firm and colorful cheese remain visible throughout the pearly filling long after the grilled cheese has been toasted.
A guide to customizing cheesy chopped filling
An entire block (or container) of cream cheese isn't always necessary to give grilled cheese a decadent update. Depending on preference, as well as the size and number of sandwiches that you plan to make, quantities will vary. That said, we don't suggest that you skimp on cream cheese as it is essential to bind the filling and produce the most velvety result. As for which type to use, plain cream cheese is a great option that's suitable against both mild and pungent cheeses. For more depth, however, you could also experiment with flavored cream cheese like jalapeños, herb and garlic, roasted red pepper, or even blueberry.
To further enhance the cheesy chopped filling, we recommend introducing other ingredients. For example, add brightness with fresh herbs including basil, dill, or thyme. Offset richness with tangy extras such as kimchi, capers, or green apples. Alternatively, you can amplify umami by chopping in sauteed mushrooms, sun-dried tomatoes, crispy bacon, or anchovy paste. Want to dial up the heat? Reach for bird's eye chiles, horseradish, or chili crisp. Conversely, balance salty savoriness by chopping sweet ingredients like fig jam, peach preserves, or crunchy candied pecans.
No matter which combination of ingredients you decide to work into a grilled cheese sandwich, a chopped cream cheese filling will send flavors and textures soaring to new gustatory heights. Trust us when we say, you might never make a grilled cheese sandwich the same way again!