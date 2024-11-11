The Most Common Mistake To Avoid When Using A Hand Mixer
Mistakes often happen in the kitchen when you're dealing with an overlooked piece of equipment like your hand mixer. For years now its big sibling the stand mixer has been the pinnacle of sought-after kitchen equipment, sitting on your counter in whatever lovely color you choose, advertising your baking prowess to everyone. The thing is, a hand mixer can do 90% of what a stand mixer does, without much extra effort on your part, and at a fraction of the price. Somehow, in spite of its simple utility, or maybe because of it, hand mixers just aren't taken as seriously. But underestimate them at your peril, because when you do decide to use yours, one of the biggest mistakes you can make is not realizing the power you're dealing with and setting the speed too high.
No matter what type of batter or dough you're dealing with, you should always start your hand mixer on the lowest setting. Kick it up just a notch too high and you're likely to splatter whatever you're mixing clear out of the bowl, or rapidly over-mix the dough for your baked goods and ruin their texture. This mistake should take on extra meaning with a hand mixer too, because you're holding that bowl right next to your currently clean apron. Instead, take your time, start slow, and work your way higher as needed if the mixture isn't taking on the consistency you want.
Start too fast and your hand mixer will make a mess
When you do need to use your hand mixer on high speeds without making a mess there are a few other tricks you can try in addition to starting on slower settings. You can actually create a makeshift cover by using either wax paper, or paper plates. Just poke the beater attachments through either cover as you attach them to the mixer. Make sure the covers are far enough away from the paddles or whisks themselves to not get caught when they spin. And that's it! Your wax paper or paper plate will drape over the bowl as you mix, protecting you and your kitchen from any errant splatters, even at high speeds.
You can also minimize mess by making sure you're using the right attachments for the recipe you're making. Mixing lighter, more liquid ingredients like whipping cream is a job for the whisk, because beaters with more surface area are liable to splash instead of cut through them. Standard beaters are better left for thicker icings, cookie dough, cake batter, and other heavy mixtures that need more power to push through. The great advantage of a hand mixer is how easy and convenient it is, but it still takes some thought and care. But take it seriously, and you'll realize just how useful your hand mixer really is.