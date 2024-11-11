The Most Common Mistake To Avoid When Using A Hand Mixer

Mistakes often happen in the kitchen when you're dealing with an overlooked piece of equipment like your hand mixer. For years now its big sibling the stand mixer has been the pinnacle of sought-after kitchen equipment, sitting on your counter in whatever lovely color you choose, advertising your baking prowess to everyone. The thing is, a hand mixer can do 90% of what a stand mixer does, without much extra effort on your part, and at a fraction of the price. Somehow, in spite of its simple utility, or maybe because of it, hand mixers just aren't taken as seriously. But underestimate them at your peril, because when you do decide to use yours, one of the biggest mistakes you can make is not realizing the power you're dealing with and setting the speed too high.

No matter what type of batter or dough you're dealing with, you should always start your hand mixer on the lowest setting. Kick it up just a notch too high and you're likely to splatter whatever you're mixing clear out of the bowl, or rapidly over-mix the dough for your baked goods and ruin their texture. This mistake should take on extra meaning with a hand mixer too, because you're holding that bowl right next to your currently clean apron. Instead, take your time, start slow, and work your way higher as needed if the mixture isn't taking on the consistency you want.