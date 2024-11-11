The Best Sugar-Free BBQ Sauce To Buy On Amazon, According To Customer Reviews
There are so many reasons to embrace sugar-free lifestyles, from diabetes diagnoses to lowering risks of heart attacks and — surprisingly — to increase your energy levels. The best part is that nobody needs to miss out on their favorite dishes. And according to glowing customer reviews, Guy's Original BBQ Sauce is the best sugar-free option on Amazon.
Sacrificing taste is a big concern for many abiding by this sometimes-limiting diet. Yet, for Guy's Original BBQ Sauce, customers claim it tastes just like the regular variety, adding "zing" to their meals with a highly praised taste and consistency. It has a characteristically sweet but tangy profile and is a dreamy pairing with pulled pork. Many praised the recipe's "little" or "touch of heat," although those with spicier-craving taste buds paired it with Aardvark sauce or jalapeños for an added kick. The Original variation is just one of the brand's flavors (other options include the Smokey Garlic for $14 per 3-pack of 18-ounce bottles).
An 18-ounce Original bottle costs $10.99 and comes in standard packaging; you could even indulge in Amazon Prime delivery as a quick solution. The price did cause some balking in the reviews, however, with certain reviewers citing the high cost as their reason for deducting a star from their rating. However, with a glowing 4.3-star rating overall, it's safe to say that the tide is in the sauce's favor. It would be interesting to see it incorporated into a list of (regular) popular barbecue sauces ranked. Blind taste test, anyone?
What does Guy's Original BBQ Sauce contain?
Sometimes, it's wise to look a gift horse in the mouth. What exactly does Guy's Original BBQ Sauce contain instead of sugar? With a sweet tang to its taste, is it too good to be true and stuffed with artificial flavorings? Rest assured, the sweet and tangy sauce recipe passes the test. It predominantly contains natural ingredients like tomato puree, cider vinegar, natural caramel color, cinnamon, cayenne pepper, and minced onion.
Keep this in mind, though: This product does contain sucralose. Instead of sugar, the sauce uses the FDA-approved artificial sweetener. It's deemed safe in moderation, and given that it's 600 times sweeter than actual sugar, it's only required in low amounts for this recipe— hence its listing as the final ingredient and lowest percentage component. Reviewers rave about the healthiness of the sauce's main components, but it's worth remembering that sucralose tolerance varies on an individual.
One of the reasons why the WHO is reinforcing its warning about sugar substitutes is that people choose sugar-free options without prioritizing healthy food choices. For instance, some choose options like a sugar-free soda rather than fresh juice. It's easy to see how these choices could become counterproductive.