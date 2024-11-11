The Best Sugar-Free BBQ Sauce To Buy On Amazon, According To Customer Reviews

There are so many reasons to embrace sugar-free lifestyles, from diabetes diagnoses to lowering risks of heart attacks and — surprisingly — to increase your energy levels. The best part is that nobody needs to miss out on their favorite dishes. And according to glowing customer reviews, Guy's Original BBQ Sauce is the best sugar-free option on Amazon.

Sacrificing taste is a big concern for many abiding by this sometimes-limiting diet. Yet, for Guy's Original BBQ Sauce, customers claim it tastes just like the regular variety, adding "zing" to their meals with a highly praised taste and consistency. It has a characteristically sweet but tangy profile and is a dreamy pairing with pulled pork. Many praised the recipe's "little" or "touch of heat," although those with spicier-craving taste buds paired it with Aardvark sauce or jalapeños for an added kick. The Original variation is just one of the brand's flavors (other options include the Smokey Garlic for $14 per 3-pack of 18-ounce bottles).

An 18-ounce Original bottle costs $10.99 and comes in standard packaging; you could even indulge in Amazon Prime delivery as a quick solution. The price did cause some balking in the reviews, however, with certain reviewers citing the high cost as their reason for deducting a star from their rating. However, with a glowing 4.3-star rating overall, it's safe to say that the tide is in the sauce's favor. It would be interesting to see it incorporated into a list of (regular) popular barbecue sauces ranked. Blind taste test, anyone?

