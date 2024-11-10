Give Your Potato Salad A Sophisticated French Spin With 2 Extra Ingredients

Potato salad and its humble mix of ingredients may not strike as the fanciest of dishes, but the French would beg to differ. There are a lot of different potato salad recipes around the world, and most of those lean towards the rich and creamy side of things. Even German potato salad with its lack of mayo gets a hearty slathering of rendered bacon. French potato salad is one clear exception to these trends. Light and bright, it's flavored with a shower of herbs like dill and parsley for a fresh-tasting twist on a normally heavy dish. But you don't need to do everything the French way to take some lessons about what makes their potato salad work. There are two great ingredients in our French potato salad, created by recipe developer Miriam Hahm, that can add a continental spin to any recipe: champagne vinegar and Dijon mustard.

Dijon mustard you are certainly familiar with, but that doesn't mean you should underrate how its pungent bite can liven up a potato salad, even with just a teaspoon or two. As tasty as potatoes can be, they need a lot of flavor, and no mustard delivers the goods like Dijon. Best of all, being so strong means you can use it with a light hand as a background player with other ingredients, and it can still be transformative. Champagne vinegar, on the other hand, may not be what you expect and is the real secret ingredient in French potato salad.