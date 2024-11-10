What Are Eskimo Pies Now Called?

An ice-cream-treat classic has gotten a new look and name as the ice-cream bars once known as Eskimo Pies will now be known as Edy's Pies. Dreyer's, the company that makes the bars, cited the product's "derogatory" nickname as the reason for the switch.

It's not the first name change for this temptation. It was introduced in 1921 as the I-Scream Bar by Christian K. Nelson, a Danish immigrant partnered with soon-to-be-famed chocolatier Russell C. Stover. The bars were renamed "Eskimo Pies" in '22 at Stover's suggestion.

The new name was meant to conjure images of the frigid weather of the Arctic, including Alaska. While is origins aren't clear, it's thought to come from a Montagnais word "ayas̆kimew," or "netter of snowshoes." It appears as early as 1584 when Richard Hakluyt used "Esquimawes" in a report to Queen Elizabeth I. While the word has now become derogatory, the ice-cream bar was a hit upon launch and frequently used images of a cartoon Inuit boy in advertisements.

The treats now honor candymaker Joseph Edy — yes, he's also the namesake of Edy's brand ice cream, and co-founder of Dreyer's, too. In the 1920s, Edy, who ran several successful candy shops in California, partnered with William Dreyer to make ice cream, including the original Rocky Road, Toasted Almond, and Peppermint Stick. The company now uses the Dreyer's name in the American West and the Edy's brand in the rest of the country.