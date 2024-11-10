The Stouffer's Side Dish You Should Leave In The Freezer Aisle
A well-selected Stouffer's side can transform a simple cut of steak into a satisfying main that hits all your macros. Plus, you can handpick from an array of options, such as creamed spinach, scalloped potatoes, and creamy mac and cheese. However, some of the brand's sidekick specials aren't as yummy as the others, and after much deliberation we've decided there's one you should leave in the freezer aisle in particular — the green bean casserole.
The loser in our list of 12 Stouffer's side dishes, Stouffer's version features all the regular ingredients you'd find in a homemade green bean casserole. There are, of course, the green beans, as well as the classic fried onions, all served up in a creamy mushroom sauce. Meanwhile the chicken flavor that normally comes from cream of chicken soup is derived from chicken fat and cooked mechanically separated chicken. The problem is, that once its been zapped in the microwave, the casserole has an unpleasant, funky smell that lingers in the kitchen. While green beans can have a mild sulphurous smell once cooked, much like cabbage, this smell was overwhelming and made it tricky to taste the other elements in the dish. The texture of the beans themselves was also unappetizing — mushy but stringy — while the fried onion topping was bready and soft rather than crisp and crunchy. The combination of limp green beans, paired with an unappetizing topping left us crying out for some toothsome texture.
Elevate your green bean casserole or choose a different Stouffer's side
You could elevate your lackluster green bean casserole and solve the texture issue by topping it with grated Parmesan and broiling it to achieve that characteristic savory crunch. Alternatively, a scattering of panko breadcrumbs could also work. However, that defeats the time-saving convenience of using a ready-made dish, which is why you might be better off selecting a different Stouffer's side.
For example, Stouffer's creamy sweetcorn is a great alternative to the green bean casserole if you want to stick to a veggie option. Ranking in at number five on our list due to its bright, citrusy flavor that comes courtesy of a spritz of lime juice, this vibrant side is great with spiced tacos and meaty enchiladas. The cojita cheese and parmesan in the ingredients list also combines to create a slick of cheesy sauce, spiked with chili and cilantro, that just about coats the kernels. The other option is Stouffer's cheesy broccoli with bacon, which made it into the top three of our taste test. The broccoli was tender without being mushy and the bacon and cheese lent it a welcome savory flavor. Why not serve it with our favorite frozen Stouffer's dinner, Chicken Fettuccini Alfredo?