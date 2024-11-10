The Stouffer's Side Dish You Should Leave In The Freezer Aisle

A well-selected Stouffer's side can transform a simple cut of steak into a satisfying main that hits all your macros. Plus, you can handpick from an array of options, such as creamed spinach, scalloped potatoes, and creamy mac and cheese. However, some of the brand's sidekick specials aren't as yummy as the others, and after much deliberation we've decided there's one you should leave in the freezer aisle in particular — the green bean casserole.

The loser in our list of 12 Stouffer's side dishes, Stouffer's version features all the regular ingredients you'd find in a homemade green bean casserole. There are, of course, the green beans, as well as the classic fried onions, all served up in a creamy mushroom sauce. Meanwhile the chicken flavor that normally comes from cream of chicken soup is derived from chicken fat and cooked mechanically separated chicken. The problem is, that once its been zapped in the microwave, the casserole has an unpleasant, funky smell that lingers in the kitchen. While green beans can have a mild sulphurous smell once cooked, much like cabbage, this smell was overwhelming and made it tricky to taste the other elements in the dish. The texture of the beans themselves was also unappetizing — mushy but stringy — while the fried onion topping was bready and soft rather than crisp and crunchy. The combination of limp green beans, paired with an unappetizing topping left us crying out for some toothsome texture.

