The Potato Salad Style That's Perfect For Apple Lovers

Potato salad is normally a quintessential summertime side: Potatoes are cooked, chilled, and smothered in mayonnaise, mustard, paprika, and dill, and then mixed with a variety of accompaniments from celery stalks to red onion. This combination sounds heavy, but it's oh-so-refreshing, especially when it's paired beside a burger fresh off the grill. Most potato salad recipes follow a similar, timeless structure, and we totally dig that. However, there are various ways to alter its basic structure to amp it up a little bit. One of our favorites is to take inspiration from the Puerto Rican ensalada de papa. This recipe removes potato salad from the summertime-only category and introduces it to the fall season by adding cubed apples, which offer a satisfying crunch and a burst of sweetness to the rich side dish.

Ensalada de papa is one of the dishes that define Thanksgiving in Puerto Rico. There isn't one correct way to make it, since — just like mashed potatoes and stuffing — all families have their own take on the recipe. However, the ingredient that makes this recipe so distinct from the classic Southern potato salad is that addition of cubed apples. Apples and potatoes might not seem like they go together, but you'd be surprised how well the savory potato pairs with the sweet apple. Beyond their flavors, the ingredients have opposing textures which add complexity to the dish; the apple has a similar texture to celery, which is a common ingredient in potato salad, only it holds its crunch a little longer, making for a delicious bite from start to finish.

