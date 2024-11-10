The Potato Salad Style That's Perfect For Apple Lovers
Potato salad is normally a quintessential summertime side: Potatoes are cooked, chilled, and smothered in mayonnaise, mustard, paprika, and dill, and then mixed with a variety of accompaniments from celery stalks to red onion. This combination sounds heavy, but it's oh-so-refreshing, especially when it's paired beside a burger fresh off the grill. Most potato salad recipes follow a similar, timeless structure, and we totally dig that. However, there are various ways to alter its basic structure to amp it up a little bit. One of our favorites is to take inspiration from the Puerto Rican ensalada de papa. This recipe removes potato salad from the summertime-only category and introduces it to the fall season by adding cubed apples, which offer a satisfying crunch and a burst of sweetness to the rich side dish.
Ensalada de papa is one of the dishes that define Thanksgiving in Puerto Rico. There isn't one correct way to make it, since — just like mashed potatoes and stuffing — all families have their own take on the recipe. However, the ingredient that makes this recipe so distinct from the classic Southern potato salad is that addition of cubed apples. Apples and potatoes might not seem like they go together, but you'd be surprised how well the savory potato pairs with the sweet apple. Beyond their flavors, the ingredients have opposing textures which add complexity to the dish; the apple has a similar texture to celery, which is a common ingredient in potato salad, only it holds its crunch a little longer, making for a delicious bite from start to finish.
How to pair apples with your potato salad
To add apples to your potato salad, you'll want to start by preparing the ingredients for your favorite potato salad recipe. Traditional ensalada de papa is quite similar to the potato salads you've likely eaten before: Many recipes similarly feature mayonnaise, red onion, a bit of vinegar, and green onions. Some also include ingredients like pimento peppers and hard boiled eggs. If you're making this in the fall, you can add some seasonal ingredients, too, like baby carrots and parsnips. To these, just add your apples. Whether you have an abundance from the orchard or you're shopping specifically for this recipe, there are two types we recommend using.
The first apple also happens to be one of the best apples for baking: the Honeycrisp apple. It's a sweet, super crunchy, and ultra-popular apple you're likely familiar with already. If you don't love the idea of adding a sweet ingredient to your potato salad, but you still want that crispy texture, give Granny Smith apples a try instead. These are notoriously tart, and pair excellently with vinegar, if your go-to recipe utilizes it. Whichever apple you choose, peel it, core it, and dice it before mixing it up with everything else. For a typical batch of potato salad, one or two apples should be enough. Potatoes should still be the star of the show here; apples offer a refreshing bite, but make sure your potato salad doesn't become overloaded with the classic fall fruit.