15 Dishes That Define Thanksgiving In Puerto Rico

Thanksgiving is a celebration of gratitude for life and those that mean the most to us. It's also a day of mountainous plates loaded with delicious, sometimes sleep-inducing, food. From savory stuffing to mouth-salivating mac n' cheese, according to Statista, Thanksgiving is one of America's most popular national holidays. Fun fact: There's more food consumed on Thanksgiving than any other day — the second place is held by Super Bowl Sunday, per the USDA. Its popularity is no surprise, after all, what greater pleasure is there than spending time with loved ones over a seasonal spread?

Food and family aren't exclusive to America, so as it happens, Thanksgiving has grown beyond the states and today is celebrated in Canada, Germany, Liberia, Japan, The Netherlands, Norfolk Island, Grenada, and Puerto Rico. While each country has distinct celebratory roots, they all observe the most important aspect: gratitude. Thanksgiving dinner is different in other places, too. After becoming an unincorporated U.S. territory in 1898, Puerto Rico adopted Thanksgiving and even chose to celebrate it on the same day. That's where the similarities pretty much end, though, as Puerto Rico's Thanksgiving dinner looks vastly different than the rest of the U.S.'s.

Beyond American cuisine, it includes indigenous Taíno, Spanish, African, and other cultures. Rather than bread stuffing, turkeys are stuffed with a mashed plantain dish called mofongo. For dessert, tembleque replaces pumpkin pie. If you've grown tired of traditional gobble-gobble go-tos, switch things up and try some dishes that define Thanksgiving in Puerto Rico.