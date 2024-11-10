Your Potato Skins Are Missing A BBQ Twist

Loaded potato skins are tasty, rich appetizers whatever you add to them. A big part of the beauty of these tasty snacks is that you can fill them with a wide variety of ingredients, and customize them to suit your taste buds. In the fall, you can swap out your spuds with sweet potatoes for a seasonal switch up. But if you're looking for a big-flavored twist on this classic dish any time of year, load up your skins with barbecue toppings.

Advertisement

The easiest way to get started here is to replace the more traditional crumbled bacon with your favorite barbecued protein. Use barbecued pulled pork, chicken, steak, burnt ends, or brisket instead. Because your potato skins are quite small, you'll want to chop your fully cooked meats before sprinkling them in. And feel free to branch out beyond these classic options. Barbecued shrimp, salmon, or even scallops would work here, as well as diced burger meat. If you're vegetarian, you can throw some tofu on the grill and crumble it afterward. Make sure your protein is cooked in plenty of barbecue sauce, or stuff it in your potato skins and then drizzle a helping over the top.