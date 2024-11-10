Turn Pasta Salad Into Your Main Dish With An Easy BBQ Upgrade

Just as pasta salad is a common side dish to serve with barbecue, you can combine these two iconic dishes into one hearty one-pot meal. Pulled pork is the BBQ upgrade your next pasta salad needs to make it the centerpiece of your next dinner. More so than brisket, sausage, or ribs, pulled pork has the ideal texture and flavor to incorporate into pasta salad. Its saucy preparation provides a complex flavor profile on top of the savoriness of the pork itself, while the shredded, tender texture blends easily into pasta salad for a well-distributed mix of ingredients in every bite.

Advertisement

We'll often fill a bun with pulled pork for a delicious sandwich or add a serving to a loaded baked potato, letting the bread or pulp soak up all that flavorful juice and sauce. But pasta salad is an equally delicious candidate to absorb pulled pork's juicy goodness. You can simply add leftover refrigerated or fresh pulled pork brought to room temperature to lightly dressed pasta salad, letting the juices bolster the pasta salad dressing as you blend it in with the rest of the ingredients. You can also strain the juices from pulled pork and make them the foundation for a creamy mayonnaise or olive oil-based pasta salad dressing.