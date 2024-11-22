Elevate Your Holiday Baking With KaTom
Anyone who loves to bake knows that one of the most daunting things about it is all the specialized tools home bakers need, particularly during the holiday season. You start with a baking sheet, a wooden spoon, and a few bowls to make cookies, but what about muffins? What about your favorite pie recipes? What about soufflés and Swiss rolls? Every one of these baked goods is specific, delicate, and has its own unique demands to get a perfect final result. That often requires a lot of different tools, which can quickly become costly. But you don't have to choose between quality and savings — you can get everything you need from KaTom.
KaTom is a woman-owned restaurant supply company that has been operating for nearly 40 years, delivering more than 200,000 cooking and baking products to professional kitchens across the country. But its products are also available to be purchased directly by any customer, from casual home bakers to serious chefs looking to get a new venture off the ground. KaTom's huge selection includes a wide range of restaurant-quality equipment from name brands like KitchenAid and Lodge, as well as affordable in-house brands, all at prices that are often below the benchmark standard, even beating retailers like Amazon. KaTom also offers free and advantageous shipping on thousands of products, further multiplying your savings, especially on large B2B orders. That means every cake pan, rolling pin, and electric mixer you need to make your holiday baking spectacular is within reach for even the most budget-conscious bakers and business professionals.
KaTom has all of your baking basics covered
Whether your baking endeavors have you focused on larger equipment purchases or specialized gadgets, none of that matters without the fundamentals. KaTom has everything you need for this holiday season and the years to come.
The Winco French Rolling Pin is a trusted tool in both home and professional kitchens. It measures 20 inches long and is made of lightweight wood, with a tapered design that makes it easier to control, while eliminating spaces that can snag dough.
The Cuisipro Measuring Cup/Spoon Set offers every cup, teaspoon, and tablespoon size you need in dishwasher-safe stainless steel. The cups and spoons have a tapered design that makes it easy to scoop from any container or jar. The curved handles are balanced perfectly to avoid spills, while flat tops make them easy to level. Storage is simple too, with a tight, nested design and unlockable clip.
KaTom's line of Winco Stainless Steel Mixing Bowls covers the full range of sizes for everything from whipping up egg whites to mixing icings for your holiday cookies, all with stainless steel durability that professionals love.You'll find that the same products can go for twice as much at other shops.
Bakers also know that temperature control is essential, making an oven thermometer a must-have for professional-grade baking. The easy-to-read Taylor Oven Thermometer sits or hangs in your oven and gives accurate readings up to 600 degrees Fahrenheit.
And once your baking is done, the Winco Icing Cooling Rack with built-in feet is ideal for cooling your fresh-from-the-oven goods, or icing large batches of cookies with ease thanks to the thin wire construction.
KaTom caters to every level of baking
The demand for sweet treats is at an all-time high during the holiday season. Whether you're looking to keep your house stocked up for the family, or pace your inventory with increasing sales, KaTom has the tools to fit the needs of any kitchen or bakery.
Anchor Round Mini Pie Plates let you deliver personal pies in a handsome detailed vessel that's designed to be displayed. The 6" pie plates are made with durable tempered glass, which resists odor absorption and is safe for preheated ovens, freezers, microwaves, and dishwashers. Professionals know glass is best and seeing the bottom of your pie is the key to a perfectly browned crust, delivering the quality that customers (and discerning family members) expect.
If you prefer breakfast to dessert, grab the Winco 10" Carbon Steel Quiche Pan. Usable for tarts and pies as well, the pan's bottom pops out for easy removal and the non-stick surface means none of that crust you worked so hard on will be left behind. The heavy-duty construction can take anything you throw at it, even the demands of large-scale production. Another perk? This pan cleans easily in the dishwasher.
For pastry pros, KaTom offers the American Metalcraft Multi-Wheel Pastry Cutter. The adjustable six-wheel design can shift between ¾ of an inch and 4¾ inches, delivering the precision you need in pastries. It also cuts down time-consuming prep, and the 2-inch wheels can handle dough of any thickness.
And finally, you can ensure everything you bake turns out perfectly this holiday season with Winco's 18-inch by 26-inch rectangular baking mats. These mats fit full-size pans and form a nonstick surface for easy removal and cleanup. The mats are also crafted to help distribute heat evenly in the oven, and their reversible design affords a lifespan of up to 2,000 uses. When you're ready to serve your guests, KaTom's charming seasonal paper placemats offer a simple way to elevate your aesthetic, and they can be composted after use.
Find great deals on high-end baking gear with KaTom
Even your most ambitious holiday baking dreams can come true with KaTom's online store. The KitchenAid 10 Speed Stand Mixer is the centerpiece of any baker's arsenal. It has the ability to tackle a range of tasks —from home-cooked treats to large catering batches. The 4 ½-quart mixing bowl can turn out an entire party's worth of treats in one batch, while the versatile attachments and 10-speed settings cover all your baking bases. And of course, the stainless steel mixing bowl material is durable, easy to detach, and dishwasher safe.
If you work in the kind of environment where you need to chop, dice, and prep ingredients at scale, a food processor and blender will be two of the most essential tools in your kitchen. The Hamilton Beach Countertop Food Blender includes free shipping and delivers at a professional level,with a die-cast aluminum base and non-skid feet built to prevent tipping and slipping. Additional safety features include heavy-duty lid locks and a blade that won't run without the lid securely in place. Three speeds and a pulse option also give you the precision every cook craves and professionals need for making sure their holiday spreads are ready to impress.
For people with a subpar oven or just a lack of space, the Cadco Half-Size Countertop Convection Oven offers a high-end solution for both professional and home bakers that can be shipped right to your door for free. This oven can accommodate three levels of half sheet pans, and the stainless steel construction is tough, rust-resistant, and easy to clean. It also has a built-in buzzer and manual controls for easy adjustments. For countertop safety, the double-wall insulated glass door stays cool to the touch, and the high-temperature motor is built to last.
The Waring Countertop Drink Blender delivers commercial-grade power with a durable stainless steel blade that can easily withstand heavy use. Features such as a 48-ounce capacity, rubber jar pad, and heavy-duty container mean fewer rounds of prep and quick, easy cleanup. Free shipping is the icing on the cake (or should we say garnish in your cocktail?)
KaTom makes any space work
Holiday menus are top of mind this time of year, but for packed homes, hectic catering jobs, and slammed storefronts, where you are cooking and baking becomes just as important. KaTom offers professional-grade solutions for customers lacking space or access to adequate appliances.
The MoTak Half-Size Countertop Convection Oven, which ships free, can accommodate four levels of half sheet pans. Its stainless steel construction is tough, rust-resistant, and easy to clean. The versatile tool features manual controls for easy adjustments and can cook at a range of temperatures from 120 to 570 degrees Fahrenheit. For countertop safety, the double-wall insulated glass door stays cool to the touch, and the high-temperature motor is built to last.
KaTom can also help you squeeze in a stovetop anywhere you need it with the Vollrath Mirage Countertop Induction Cooktop. Despite its compact size, this tool still has 20 different power levels, a built-in timer, easy push button controls, and safety features like overheat protection and automatic shutoff. Compatible with magnetic or induction-ready cookware, it's a high-efficiency cooktop that will let you manage crowded holiday parties or bustling events with ease — and it also ships free.
Even as we look forward to the joy of holiday desserts and the gatherings that the season brings, chefs and bakers know that the holidays demand the most of us. There are office parties to host, events and festivals to cater, and family gatherings with picky relatives. You need tools that are going to stand up meal after meal, year after year, but you don't need to spend a fortune finding them. KaTom is your go-to source for quality, affordability, and shipping options. Backed by years of experience, it offers a one-stop-shop where you can outfit a home kitchen like a professional, or outfit a professional kitchen with the budget of a home consumer. The only thing you'll have to worry about is the recipes themselves and the people you're serving. To purchase these and a wide array of other products for your holiday baking needs, check out KaTom today.