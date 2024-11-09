The Best Dunkin' Iced Coffee Is Perfect For Caramel Lovers
Our Tasting Table team has sampled several iced coffee orders available at Dunkin' Donuts to help steer you in the direction of the drink that is right for you. After comparing flavors of beverages made with sparkling ingredients such as butter pecan-flavored syrup, toasted almond sweetener, and blueberry syrup add-ins, we concluded that one drink in particular stands high above the rest. Caramel lovers, in particular, will appreciate the icy drink known as Dunkin's Caramel Craze Iced Signature Latte.
This is a caffeinated order that delicately dances the thin line of beverage and dessert. A few cold sips of this sweet mixture are sure to brighten up a dark winter's morning or add some spark to a mundane midweek afternoon. Though this iced coffee drink — like many of the iced coffees available at Dunkin' — can yield some pretty sugary-sweet gulps, the taste of the added caramel helps round out the overall flavor profile to deliver more complex flavors found in some of the other iced orders. With notes of toasted brown butter and layers of vanilla, this is a treat ready for indulgence.
Get ready to savor the sweetest drink
To make the Caramel Craze Iced Signature Latte, an ice-filled cup is topped with pumps of caramel flavor and then filled with the customer's choice of milk before a shot of espresso is poured on top. This assembly of ingredients is stirred together before a fluffy mountain of whipped cream is piled on top. Thin ribbons of caramel drizzle decorate the pillowy surface, and a generous sprinkle of cinnamon sugar is the finishing garnish for a beverage that will have you staring down into an empty cup before you know it. This iced coffee is smooth and goes down all too easily, but keep in mind that depending on who is making your drink, the overall tasting experience may differ from store to store.
Put the flavors of the coffee recipe into your own hands by making the drink for yourself using dairy or a milk alternative of your choosing, like almond or oat. An extra shot of espresso can impart even more richness (and caffeine content) to your drink, and you can top your homemade creations with honey whipped cream and freshly ground pumpkin pie spice. Those wanting to step on the pedal of all things sweet can savor this sipper with a cinnamon roll donut or your favorite baked treat pulled straight out of the oven.