The Best Dunkin' Iced Coffee Is Perfect For Caramel Lovers

Our Tasting Table team has sampled several iced coffee orders available at Dunkin' Donuts to help steer you in the direction of the drink that is right for you. After comparing flavors of beverages made with sparkling ingredients such as butter pecan-flavored syrup, toasted almond sweetener, and blueberry syrup add-ins, we concluded that one drink in particular stands high above the rest. Caramel lovers, in particular, will appreciate the icy drink known as Dunkin's Caramel Craze Iced Signature Latte.

This is a caffeinated order that delicately dances the thin line of beverage and dessert. A few cold sips of this sweet mixture are sure to brighten up a dark winter's morning or add some spark to a mundane midweek afternoon. Though this iced coffee drink — like many of the iced coffees available at Dunkin' — can yield some pretty sugary-sweet gulps, the taste of the added caramel helps round out the overall flavor profile to deliver more complex flavors found in some of the other iced orders. With notes of toasted brown butter and layers of vanilla, this is a treat ready for indulgence.