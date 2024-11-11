12 Types Of French Cookies, Explained

Cookies are the perfect treat when you're in the mood for something sweet but don't want to sit down with a slice of cake or a more elaborate concoction. They're portable, endlessly customizable, and a nice option for dessert or as an afternoon snack with tea. While most people are familiar with a classic Toll House chocolate chip cookie or an oatmeal raisin duo, countless more recipes roam the culinary landscape. We're diving into the vast selection of French cookies to give you the scoop on these portion-sized sweets.

Unsurprisingly, butter plays a key role in many recipes, providing these tasty cookies with a rich melt-in-your-mouth quality. As with most French dishes, regional variations abound, and some cookies are difficult to find outside of their place of origin — which might serve as motivation to try your hand at baking them. Thankfully, the ingredient lists mostly stick to baking staples, making it feasible to recreate these cookies at home. From those with long traditions to more recent creations, here are the French cookies you should know about.