The Seasonal Trader Joe's Butter Your Bourbon Cocktails Need A Taste Of

Trader Joe's has quite the fall lineup, and there's more to it than pumpkin and cranberry flavored food and drink. Trader Joe's Butter with Brown Sugar and Maple Syrup is a salted compound butter with complex sweetness that you can take in sweet and savory directions. It's also the ingredient that you should add to your next bourbon cocktail.

Brown sugar and maple syrup are among bourbon's most common tasting notes, so this butter will only enhance its natural flavors. Plus, both of these popular sweeteners can be a substitute for the typical cube of sugar in a classic old fashioned recipe. Butter will elevate many cocktails by instilling a smooth, luxurious mouthfeel and an underlying dairy richness that's befitting of a warming fall and winter season alcoholic beverage.

The best way to incorporate Trader Joe's sugar and syrup butter into your next bourbon cocktail is to infuse it into the bourbon itself through a method called fat washing. Fat washing does require a bit of prep time. Start by browning the Trader Joe's butter, which benefits the butter as much as it benefits the bourbon by bringing even more complex toasty, caramelized nuttiness to the flavor. Then infuse the brown butter into some bourbon, refrigerating it for a few hours (or even days) until the butter solidifies. Then skim off the solids and discard, and strain any excess fat that solidifies and separates. Your bourbon will be left with distinctly buttery and fall-flavored notes.

