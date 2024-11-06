Why French Wine May Have More Alcohol Than You Realize

While the rewards of knowing French wine are incredibly worthwhile, there's a learning curve. If you decide you want to understand more than "this tastes good," you'll explore the different wine types of France, how to make classic wine and food pairings, and the etiquette around serving wine in France. And, of course, you'll learn to interpret the basics of a French wine label — there's the producer, the vintage year, the designation of origin, the quality, and where it was bottled. All of those things are clear cut, but there's one other important French wine-label element that's a bit trickier, which is the ABV, or alcohol by volume. Winemakers are actually allowed to fudge the numbers a bit, so the wine you're buying might in fact have a slightly higher alcohol content than what you're reading. Once you know this, you can shop and consume accordingly.

Advertisement

By law, winemakers in France must clearly print the alcohol content of their wine on the bottle's label. But wines that clock in at or under 14% can actually legally print a number that's just within a 1.5% range, meaning that if a wine is 13%, it's perfectly fine for the winemaker to write 11.5%. Considering that it's common for wines to fall into an 11% to 13% ABV range to begin with, that means that a substantial amount of wines can benefit from this wiggle room, meaning many French wines on shelves could pack another percentage or so of a punch.