The Etiquette Tip To Keep In Mind When Serving Wine In France

France is practically synonymous with wine, which has been deeply rooted in the country's culture for centuries. There are 11 different wine regions in France, and you can taste your way through the different areas with the distinctive wines of each. These wines have had a profound influence on the rest of the world, too — varieties developed in France like Cabernet Sauvignon and Syrah have been taken up by producers from California to Australia.

Considering wine is woven into French culture and the daily lives of French people, it's no surprise there are do's and don'ts around serving and imbibing — meant to ensure every glass is fully appreciated. Similarly in the United States, we have etiquette tips that ensure a more pleasant wine-tasting experience.

In France, when you are serving wine, it's seen as bad form to fill the glass all the way up. The French believe wine is to be savored; pouring only a few ounces of wine at a time lets the wine breathe and encourages slow, thoughtful sipping. Letting wine breathe a bit is important because exposure to oxygen will soften some of those harsher tannins, while simultaneously helping various flavors and aromas present in the wine bloom. With each glass poured abiding by this French rule, wine is presented in its finest form, with all of its flavors on display. Likewise, drinking that glass too quickly is also a no-no.