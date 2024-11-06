The Costco Frozen Seafood That Popeyes' Head Chef Can't Get Enough Of

We love finding out that professional chefs also shop at Costco like the rest of us. Bargain hunters who find the best ingredients and cook well — call us a Stan! For example, Amy Alarcon, the Head Chef at Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen shops at Costco. She told The Kitchn all about the frozen seafood at Costco that she simply can't get enough of. Alarcon stated, "The frozen scallops [at Costco] are amazing — huge, killer flavor, great texture, and you keep them in the freezer so you just pull them as needed. You would hardly know they were frozen. A great staple to keep for a quick and easy dinner."

Advertisement

It's great to learn that a chef thinks it's perfectly okay to buy frozen scallops. In this case, she is referring to the Kirkland Signature raw sea scallops that comes in 2-pound bags with about 30 to 40 frozen scallops per bag. Priced a little under $50, each huge scallop is about a little over a dollar. So go ahead and grab a bag or two to store in your freezer. Once properly stored and frozen, these scallops can last anywhere from 6 to 12 months.

With frozen scallops handy, you'll be able to hash out restaurant-worthy dishes at home on busy weeknights or during the weekend. Scallop dishes are also perfect for potlucks and holiday celebrations.