The Costco Frozen Seafood That Popeyes' Head Chef Can't Get Enough Of
We love finding out that professional chefs also shop at Costco like the rest of us. Bargain hunters who find the best ingredients and cook well — call us a Stan! For example, Amy Alarcon, the Head Chef at Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen shops at Costco. She told The Kitchn all about the frozen seafood at Costco that she simply can't get enough of. Alarcon stated, "The frozen scallops [at Costco] are amazing — huge, killer flavor, great texture, and you keep them in the freezer so you just pull them as needed. You would hardly know they were frozen. A great staple to keep for a quick and easy dinner."
It's great to learn that a chef thinks it's perfectly okay to buy frozen scallops. In this case, she is referring to the Kirkland Signature raw sea scallops that comes in 2-pound bags with about 30 to 40 frozen scallops per bag. Priced a little under $50, each huge scallop is about a little over a dollar. So go ahead and grab a bag or two to store in your freezer. Once properly stored and frozen, these scallops can last anywhere from 6 to 12 months.
With frozen scallops handy, you'll be able to hash out restaurant-worthy dishes at home on busy weeknights or during the weekend. Scallop dishes are also perfect for potlucks and holiday celebrations.
Thawing and cooking frozen scallops at home are straightforward processes
Ready to make some delicious scallop dishes for dinner this week? First you will have to thaw them. Simply put them in the refrigerator as this is the absolute best way to thaw frozen scallops. Once fully thawed, pat the scallops dry with paper towels before pan frying or cooking.
If you need recipes ideas, check out our eight best scallop recipes for seafood lovers. For example, you can't go wrong with a simple seared scallop recipe and Tasting Table's recipe developer Christina Musgrave has the perfect one for you.
Once you've properly thawed the frozen scallops and patted them dry, season with salt and freshly ground black pepper. Get a skillet hot before adding neutral oil. Use an oil with a high smoke point (olive or avocado oil works best). When the hot oil shimmers, as Musgrave emphasized, add the scallops and cook for about 3 minutes on each side. You want a nice crispy crust on the outside but a soft, tender flesh within. Be sure not to overcook scallops, as their texture becomes rubbery and unpleasant. Then, be sure to serve the seared scallops with some fresh squirts of lemon juice and your favorite white wine.