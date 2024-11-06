The Classic Dessert Bobby Flay Infinitely Improves With Milk Chocolate

In Flay's recipe, which he shared with Food Network, the milk chocolate is featured in the pudding. Instead of using a pudding packet, though, Flay makes a custard from scratch. It is made with egg yolks, sugar, cornstarch, vanilla, and a milk chocolate mixture. He recommends using high-quality milk chocolate for this to ensure that the flavor is top-notch.

Advertisement

Once the custard has cooled down, it's layered between chocolate wafers instead of vanilla wafers. This, however, is a tricky step, since Nabisco Chocolate Wafers were discontinued. Oreo Thins, chocolate graham crackers, or Dewey's Bakery Brownie Crisp Cookies are all good alternatives. Otherwise, you can go the extra mile and make thin chocolate wafers from scratch.

Once the banana pudding has been assembled and all of your bananas, wafers, and custard have been used up, cover it with plastic wrap and let it sit in the refrigerator for at least four hours. We recommend leaving it to rest in the fridge overnight so that the cookies have enough time to soften; nobody wants a crunchy cookie in their banana pudding. Before you serve it, top it with a generous helping of whipped cream, and then shave some of your leftover milk chocolate over the top for one last sweet detail.

Advertisement