The $10 Small-Batch Japanese BBQ Sauce Customers Can't Stop Raving About

Barbecue sauces populate endless inches of shelf space in America's supermarkets, plus take top billing at state fairs, barbecue competitions, and farmers markets. We all want the 'cue magic, which often means keeping an open mind and being unafraid of innovation or incremental changes in a trusted saucy equation. That's why one small-batch Japanese barbecue sauce is getting a whole lot of attention. Bachan's Original Japanese Barbecue Sauce has racked up an overall 4.6 stars out of around 7,700 customer ratings on Amazon as of the time of writing. Within that number, over 5,900 of the customers gave it a five-star rating, equating to 76%. Roughly 450 of them have taken the time to write actual reviews, and there's definitely a lot of raving going on. It's overwhelmingly of the good sort — and for good reason.

The sauce is quite literally made in small batches using a generational family recipe. As the Japanese term for "grandma," the name "bachan" bears witness to the authenticity of its origins and ingredients. The founder, Justin Gill, creates the same sauce he learned at the hands of his bachan, Judy Yokoyama, a Japanese-American woman born in California in 1936. Though suffering displacement in a Japanese internment camp during World War II, Yokoyama and her extended family later lived together, working at the family's landscaping business and sharing recipes, including the one for her Japanese barbecue sauce. During holidays, Gill and his father would go door to door selling the sauce, which strengthened Gill's conviction that the recipe was something very special. Plenty of people now agree.

