Costco's $100 Ham Leg Is Actually A Steal - Here's Why

A $100 Spanish serrano ham is a big deal in several ways. For one, that's a wildly affordable price tag and it's major news. And second, the way Costco does it, the ham is also physically very, very big. The NOEL Jamón Serrano Bone-In Ham Leg is aged for 12 months and clocks in at a whopping 14 pounds. At $100, that shakes out to roughly $7 per pound of dry-cured, ready-to-eat serrano ham packed with pungent flavor, no cooking necessary.

For reference, at a Walmart in New York, a mere 3 ounces of sliced, packaged jamón serrano costs $14.99. Also, the exact same NOEL brand Spanish ham boxed set can be found on Amazon for $184. Costco's vacuum-sealed ham also comes with a heavy-duty wooden stand for easy slicing, as well as a large steel knife — bringing that $7 per pound price down even further. Serrano ham is a type of ham that's designed for snacking, with foodies grazing over long periods of time by shaving or carving individual bites from the leg.

Serrano hams are dry-cured, salted, and hung (in this case for 12 months), but still kept melt-in-your-mouth soft thanks to the rich marbling of intramuscular fat. According to the Costco website, this Spanish import is "cured in the Pyrenees with Mediterranean sea salt," is 100% natural with no added coloring, preservatives, nitrates, or nitrites, and is "guaranteed by the Spanish Serrano Ham Consortium seal of quality." The ham itself comes from a specialized breed of white pig, a crossbreeding that includes the Landrace, Duroc-Jersey, Large White, and Blanco Belga species.

